Chicago’s weekend events: expect road delays

CHICAGO — There’s lots of events happening this weekend that could slow you down on the roads.

The Pride Parade kicks off at noon on Sunday near Montrose and Broadway, heads South down Halsted to Belmont, Broadway, and Diversy. There will be big crowds on buses and trains, so expect some delays.

The CTA will operate longer and more frequent trains and added bus service in light of the events. Metra is also adding service.

The 2017 NHL Draft at the United Center starts tonight and will go through Saturday. There will also be a fan fest starts at 3 this after noon. You might want to consider the #19 United Center express bus of #50 Damen bus to get you to the action without having to drive.

If that isn’t enough to keep you occupied this weekend, the World’s Largest Block Party at Old St. Pat’s kicks off today. Expect closures in the West Look on Monroe, Des Plaines, and Jefferson.