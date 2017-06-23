× Charges dropped against gun owner in 2014 Nordstrom murder-suicide

CHICAGO — The only person charged in the 2014 murder-suicide inside a Michigan Avenue Nordstrom’s has been cleared.

Authorities say Marcus Dee fatally shot his ex-girlfriend, Nadai Ezaldein, who was working at the store on Black Friday. It was also her 22nd birthday. Dee then shot and killed himself.

The gun he used was traced to another ex-girlfriend, Nina Dones.

She was charged with filing a false report that the gun had been stolen from her.

Those charges have now been dropped.