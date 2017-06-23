Blackhawks trade Niklas Hjalmarsson to Arizona Coyotes

CHICAGO – Niklas Hjalmarsson is headed to Arizona.

The Blackhawks traded their veteran defenseman hours before hosting this year’s NHL Draft.

Hjalmarsson played his entire ten-year career with Chicago, notching 23 goals and 120 assists all while helping the organization win three Stanley Cups.

“Niklas’ contributions to the three Stanley Cup championship teams are well known but his dependability as a teammate, selfless attitude and the way he represented the Chicago Blackhawks on and off the ice are what made him such a beloved member of the organization,” said Chicago Blackhawks Senior Vice President and General Manager Stan Bowman. “He made his debut in Chicago in 2008 and quietly established himself as one of the toughest competitors in franchise history. We wish he and his family continued success.”

In exchange, the Hawks received two defensemen – Connor Murphy and Laurent Dauphin.

Murphy is coming off a career year with the Coyotes.

The 24-year-old racked up a career-high 15 assists and 142 blocked shots in his fourth season in the league.

Murphy also recently served as team captain for Team USA in the 2017 World Championships.

Dauphin has skated in just 32 career games in first two NHL seasons.

The 22-year-old was the Coyotes 39th overall pick in the 2013 NHL Draft.