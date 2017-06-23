Blackhawks trade back, select Henri Jokiharju

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Trade day didn't stop on draft night for the Blackhawks.

After dealing Niklas Hjalmarsson, Artemi Panarin and Tyler Motte before lunch, the Hawks swapped first round picks with the Dallas Stars, moving back from 26th to 29th to select Henri Jokiharju.

Usually, a front office member announces the pick, but the Hawks enlisted the services of Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews to do the honor.

"It's an amazing feeling, of course, Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane calling my name. Can't be a better feeling."

When asked if Kane pronounced it right?

"I didn't hear. I just heard Henri and I was like 'oh yeah!'"

The 18-year-old Finnish defenseman registered eight-multi point games and finished fourth on the Portland Waterhawks in scoring in his first WHL season.

Jokiharju also won a gold medal with Finland at the 2016 IIHF World U18 Championships, posting three assists in seven games.

The exchange with the Stars also netted the Hawks an extra third round pick.