Band of showers/thunderstorms moving southeast through the Chicago area early this Friday morning

A band of showers and thunderstorms with vivid lightning, brief gusty winds and locally heavy rains will move southeast across northeast Illinois through Chicago into northwest Indiana early this Friday morning. In addition to the vivid lightning, stronger storms could carry wind gusts 40 to 50 miles per hour and produce heavy localized flood-producing downpours.

Winds will shift to the north-northwest behind the front with most thunderstorms well to the south and east of our area by mid to late morning.

Current Regional Weather Radar Mosaic…