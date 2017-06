Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO --  Chicago Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl from the north side.

Pamela Lucero failed to return home to the 61-hundred block of north Hermitage Tuesday. Instead, she texted her family and threatened to hurt herself.

Lucero was spotted yesterday in the 24-hundred block of west Jarvis.

She has brown eyes, black hair, is 5'01 and weighs 125 pounds.

Chicago Police want you to call 312-744-8266 if you see her.