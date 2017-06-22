Valedictorian cut off during graduation speech got to finish it on Jimmy Kimmel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EXETER, Pa. -- Graduation at the Wyoming Area Secondary Center in Pennsylvania was anything but ordinary, as school administrators cut-off valedictorian Peter Butera mid-speech.

Kicking off his speech with a simple: "Good evening, everyone," Butera's microphone was soon turned off after he started veering from his pre-approved lines and criticized school authority.

All eyes were on the valedictorian -- his family, his girlfriend, and of course, the school principal Jon Pollard.

As Butera's friend told the Washington Post, "[Pollard] was the one who kept shooting everything Peter wanted to do down."

One can suspect some tension between the valedictorian and his principal, so the moment Butera began straying from his speech, Pollard didn't take any chances, immediately shutting off the microphone.

Luckily for Butera and the rest of his graduating class, the story caught the attention of late night host Jimmy Kimmel who talked to Butera via Skype and allowed the valedictorian to finish his speech.