A tick bite could leave you with a lifetime allergy to red meat.

Experts are warning that the Lone Star tick, which normally makes its home in the Southeast, has been discovered in the Northeast, and even in the Midwest.

There have been cases of people reporting hives and breathing problems, as close as Minnesota.

The Lone Star tick is believed to make people allergic to a sugar molecule found in red meat.

So if you get bitten, you may have to swear off steak and cheeseburgers forever.