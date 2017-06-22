× The Timberwolves select Lauri Markkanen with the 7th pick, who will join the Bulls in the Jimmy Butler trade

BROOKLYN, N.Y. – Just as the shock of the proposed Jimmy Butler trade was wearing off, a major part of the Bulls future was about to be selected.

While the deal was not official with the Timberwolves, they had to make the pick for Gar Forman and John Paxson when the No. 7 selection came up around 7:15 PM on Thursday night.

But the man who will eventually switch his hat from the Timberwolves to the Bulls is Lauri Markkanen, a forward from Arizona.

A native ofJyvaskyla, Finland, Markkanen played one season for the Wildcats. He averaged 15. 6 points and 7.2 rebounds per game in helping Arizona to the Sweet 16. He is the first player from Finland to be selected in the lottery of the NBA Draft.

Check back with WGNTV.com for more info on this story.