BROOKYLN, NY -- A rookie bus driver in New York City had a bad day at work. A simple mistake created a nightmarish situation.

and it was captured on video.

A runaway bus careened out of control on a hilly street in Brooklyn early yesterday morning. The driver had accidentally left the bus in neutral.

She said it was just her third day on the job. The bus crashed into several cars, and one person on the street before finally crashing into a church.

No one was seriously hurt.