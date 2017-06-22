Residents of Chicago’s North Side crush on statue of ‘sexy’ Abraham Lincoln

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDGEWATER, Ill. — Residents are gushing over a 13-foot-tall, bronze statue of a robust, young Abraham Lincoln. Yes, Abraham Lincoln.

The statue depicts a young Lincoln taking a seat on a stump after a hard day's work and studying his law book. He is shown with a clean-shaven face, a loose work shirt with rolled-up sleeves to showcase his bulging muscles, and bare feet. This is all very different from his usual beard and top hat.

It turns out that Lincoln's pensive stare has caused local residents to marvel at the handsome sculpture. Residents are calling it "Sexy Lincoln."

Artist Charles Keck created the "Young Lincoln" statue in 1945. The statue was later installed at Senn Park at Ridge Avenue and Clark Street in 1997, where Lincoln was rumored to have visited in 1860 while campaigning for president.

Other artists and historians say that Keck's sculpture is meant to portray Lincoln as a hard worker who read for pleasure and studied history to help pass the time away.