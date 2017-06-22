× Report: Two holdout jurors in Cosby trial

NORRISTOWN, PA — We’re learning more about what happened in the jury room for the Bill Cosby sexual assault case that ended in a mistrial last weekend.

A juror has told ABC News there were two holdouts who refused to convict Cosby.

The juror said they were deadlocked after 30 hours but continued deliberations for another 22 hours after the judge told them to keep trying for a verdict.

The juror also said they did not talk about allegations of sexual abuse from other women.

Prosecutors say they plan to retry the case accusing the comedian of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004.

Cosby’s attorney say it was consensual.