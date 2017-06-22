× Remembering the intense heat of July 1936

Dear Tom,

I am 93 and remember July 1936 in my hometown of Benld, Illinois near Carlinville. The heat was intense and with no air conditioning everyone was miserable. Details?

Bill Frinsko Normal, Illinois

Dear Bill,

July 1936 ranks as Illinois’ all-time hottest month, dating back to 1895, logging an average temperature of 82.8 degrees, 7.4 degrees above the current state-wide July normal of 75.4. Using climate data from Carlinville, the month logged 20 days of triple-digit heat that included a 14-day run from July 4-17. The month’s highest reading was 113-degrees on July 15. In addition to the blistering heat, the Plains and Midwest were deeply mired in the droughts of the “Dust Bowl” and month was bone-dry logging just 0.26 inches of rain. Slight relief from the heat came at the end of the month, when overnight lows dropped into the lower 50s.