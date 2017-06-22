× NHL Draft, Fan Fest hits Chicago

A big weekend is ahead for Chicago Blackhawks and NHL fans.

Chicago is hosting this year’s NHL draft at the United Center.

Top prospects from the U.S., Canada and Europe are coming to town to find out which teams they’ll be joining for the upcoming season.

The draft starts Friday night.

The Blackhawks have the 26th pick out of 31 teams.

During the draft, the league and the Hawks are holding a two-day interactive Fan Fest outside the United Center.

The fest includes museum and entertainment trucks, a ball hockey rink, a virtual reality Zamboni experience and the Stanley Cup.