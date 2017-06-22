Go
Search
Watch Now:
WGN Midday News
WGN TV Schedule
Search
Contact Us
WGN-TV
Menu
News
Morning News
Midday News
Sports
Contests
Watch Live
Traffic
Shows
Events
Weather
84°
84°
Low
69°
High
92°
Fri
58°
82°
Sat
54°
74°
Sun
52°
72°
See complete forecast
WATCH LIVE: Mark Zuckerburg in Chicago for Facebook Communities Summit
Midday Fix: Talking about osteoporosis with Meredith Vieira and Dr. Susan V. Bukata
Posted 11:15 AM, June 22, 2017, by
WGN Web Desk
Share Update:
Facebook
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Pinterest
Email
Meredith Vieira and Dr. Susan V. Bukata
For more information:
boneNews.com
Popular
Sneak peek of Cubs star Javier Baez’s photo shoot for EPSN’s ‘BODY Issue’
Chicago NOT most dangerous U.S. city, new report says
Violent incident at suburban Starbucks
Latest News
Senate unveils healthcare bill after weeks of negotiations
Music Lounge: Selwyn Birchwood performs live
Midday Fix: Talking about osteoporosis with Meredith Vieira and Dr. Susan V. Bukata
After slow start to season, Cubs will send Kyle Schwarber down to Triple-A Iowa
Midday News
Midday Fix: Colon cancer awareness
Midday News
Midday Fix: Acid reflux and esophageal cancer
Midday News
Midday Fix: Brain training – the future of brain interface technology
Midday News
Midday Fix: Tips for coping with allergies from Dr. Joseph Leija
Midday News
Midday Fix: World’s first IVF baby – Louise Brown and Dr. Angie Beltsos, Vios Fertility Institute
Midday News
Midday Fix: Dirt is Good: The Advantage of Germs for Your Child’s Developing Immune System author Dr. Jack Gilbert
Midday News
Midday Fix: Tips for early detection of melanoma from Dr. Alix Charles
News
With pet hospice, vet helps ease difficult days for animals and their humans
Cover Story
Mindfulness in the classroom
Midday News
Midday Fix: Make A Wish Miles Drive
Dean's List
Trending
Which summer blockbuster will win at the box office? Here are the odds
Midday News
Midday Fix: The Hunting Ground filmmaker Amy Ziering – a look at the rape culture on college campuses
Midday News
Midday Fix: Jeffrey Ringel of The Soufan Group weighs in on appointment of special counsel
×
Email Alerts
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.