Mayor Emanuel announces $10,000 neighborhood art project in Pilsen

CHICAGO — Hundreds of local artists will be creating one of a kind murals throughout Chicago wards this summer.

All 50 Chicago wards are slated to get the colorful upgrades as part of the new initiative that Mayor Emanuel will announce Thursday at the Museum of Mexican Art in Pilsen. It's called the 50x50 Neighborhood Arts Project. Each alderman gets $10,000 to finance the project, which will be matched by the city dollar for dollar.

It was the first stroke of something big and, within a month, these young artists work will expand from a 4x4 canvas to a mural stretching have a city block in Little Village.

The initiative is the first time Chicago is commissioning artwork directly into the cities neighborhoods to be enjoyed by the people living along those blocks.

Local artists go to work on the murals starting next week with the majority slated for neighborhood parks in CTA stations. By far, 60 percent of the cities' CT stations will have artwork.

Nearly all of the artists are homegrown, bringing their own unique perspectives to the city's landscape.

Each alderman was able to collaborate with residents of their ward to decide which artist they wanted to paint in their neighborhoods, so each ward's mural should have its own flavor and cultural perspective.

The other cool element of this project is that these artist will be working with and mentoring young artist from the city, putting their own brush strokes on every mural.