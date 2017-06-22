Mark Zuckerberg launches first ever Facebook Community Summit in Chicago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — After connecting almost 2 billion people to each other around the world for the past decade, Facebook is shifting its focus.

At the same time, it is mindful of concern over Facebook Live.

Mark Zuckerberg kicked of the social network's first communities summit by announcing a new mission to improve the world through the billion of people in Facebook groups.

Speaking to hundreds of very influential group admins in town — many already here in Chicago — Zuckerberg unveiled new features, including group insights and the power to cultivate and curate over a billion people who are members within millions of Facebook groups.

For example, Chicago's Lola Omalola founded one of the biggest groups. "Female In Nigeria," or "FIN," is a safe place for women to come together and empower each other. It now boasts more than a million members.

Omalola believes her group plays a role in Facebook's new focus.

Another key player in Facebook's new mission is Chief Products Officer Chris Cox. He's a New Trier grad and Chicago area native who is well aware of concerns over Facebook Live.

In Chicago, criminal activity broadcasted live has included assault, rape and murder.

Cox says countermeasures are now in place.

Facebook says teams throughout the country are constantly on the lookout for inappropriate live feeds and the company will continue to invest in countermeasures.

Zuckerberg believes connecting people through groups is key to healing divisions throughout society.

Among the new tools unveiled today are group insights, allowing admins to know when its members are most active online. There are also other new features to cultivate, curate and schedule posts.

It's all empowering people from all walks of life through what one admin called "the virtual front porch of the world."