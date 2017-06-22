Lunchbreak: Chilled black pepper noodle salad with sweet cherries, pecorino, almonds and mint, prepared by Daisies chef Joe Frillman

Chef Joe Frillman

Daisies Restaurant

2523 N. Milwaukee Ave

Chicago

(773) 661-1671

www.daisieschicago.com

Chilled Black Pepper Noodle salad with Sweet Cherries, Pecorino, Almonds and Mint

Ingredients:

1/4 lb. black pepper farfalle noodles blanched in boiling water then chilled in ice water

1 oz extra virgin olive oil

1/4 cup pitted and sliced sweet cherries

10-12 pcs of Marcona Almonds, chopped rough

2 sprigs of mint, leaves picked and torn

2 oz hard sheep’s milk pecorino

4 chive stalks thinly sliced

2-3 oz cherry vinaigrette

Directions:

Combine noodles, sliced cherries, almonds, mint, chives in a salad bowl, and dress with vinaigrette. Place in salad bowl and grate cheese over the top.

Black Pepper Dough

Ingredients:

500 grams of “00” Durum Semolina flour (just over 2 cups)

5 whole eggs

10 grams salt (2 tsp)

25 grams black pepper, finely ground (5 tsp)

Directions:

Mix all ingredients in a mixer with dough attachment for 15 minutes. Rest in refrigerator for 1 hour. Roll dough and use farfalle past press/extruder to cut into farfalle shape when ready to cook. *Or you could use dried farfalle noodles and cook per package instructions.*

Cherry Vinaigrette

Ingredients:

1 cup sweet cherry juice

1/4 cup pitted cherries

3/4 cup champagne or white wine vinegar

1 Tbs Dijon mustard

1 Tbs sour cream

10 pcs marcona almonds

1 shallot diced small

1.5 cups extra virgin olive oil (Ligurian style if possible)

Kosher Salt – to taste

Directions:

Combine juice, vinegar, Dijon, sour cream, whole pitted cherries, almonds and shallot in high speed blender and blend until smooth, 20-30 seconds. With motor running, drizzle in olive oil. Season with Kosher salt to taste. Refrigerate immediately. Hold for 2-3 days