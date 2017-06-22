Lunchbreak: Chilled black pepper noodle salad with sweet cherries, pecorino, almonds and mint, prepared by Daisies chef Joe Frillman

Chef Joe Frillman
Daisies Restaurant
2523 N. Milwaukee Ave
Chicago
(773) 661-1671
www.daisieschicago.com
Chilled Black Pepper Noodle salad with Sweet Cherries, Pecorino, Almonds and Mint
Ingredients:
1/4 lb. black pepper farfalle noodles blanched in boiling water then chilled in ice water
1 oz extra virgin olive oil
1/4 cup pitted and sliced sweet cherries
10-12 pcs of Marcona Almonds, chopped rough
2 sprigs of mint, leaves picked and torn
2 oz hard sheep’s milk pecorino
4 chive stalks thinly sliced
2-3 oz cherry vinaigrette
Directions:
Combine noodles, sliced cherries, almonds, mint, chives in a salad bowl, and dress with vinaigrette. Place in salad bowl and grate cheese over the top.
Black Pepper Dough
Ingredients:
500 grams of “00” Durum Semolina flour (just over 2 cups)
5 whole eggs
10 grams salt (2 tsp)
25 grams black pepper, finely ground (5 tsp)
Directions:
Mix all ingredients in a mixer with dough attachment for 15 minutes. Rest in refrigerator for 1 hour. Roll dough and use farfalle past press/extruder to cut into farfalle shape when ready to cook. *Or you could use dried farfalle noodles and cook per package instructions.*
Cherry Vinaigrette
Ingredients:
1 cup sweet cherry juice
1/4 cup pitted cherries
3/4 cup champagne or white wine vinegar
1 Tbs Dijon mustard
1 Tbs sour cream
10 pcs marcona almonds
1 shallot diced small
1.5 cups extra virgin olive oil (Ligurian style if possible)
Kosher Salt – to taste
Directions:
Combine juice, vinegar, Dijon, sour cream, whole pitted cherries, almonds and shallot in high speed blender and blend until smooth, 20-30 seconds. With motor running, drizzle in olive oil. Season with Kosher salt to taste. Refrigerate immediately. Hold for 2-3 days