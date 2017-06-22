Interactive TV shows coming to Netflix

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Netflix is bringing a new feature to their line of TV shows

The company is introducing "Interactive TV shows" which will allow you to decide which turn a story takes.

As of now Netflix is experimenting with the feature and is currently only for kids.

The first set of interactive TV shows to include this new feature will be the new episodes of "Puss in Book: Trapped in an Epic Tale" and "Buddy Thunderstruck."

The feature though could make its way to more popular shows if subscribers like it.

If the feature pans out, Netflix may bring this new form of interactive storytelling into the mainstream.