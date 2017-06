MILWAUKEE — Home Depot and Menards are being sued over their lumber sizes.

They’re accused of deceiving customers by advertising lumber boards as “4×4.”

The boards are actually 3.5 inches by 3.5 inches. Two lawsuits have been filed.

They claim the boards aren’t being marketed and sold based on their actual measurements.

The stores say the lawsuits are bogus and that it’s common knowledge names such as “4×4” do not describe the actual size.