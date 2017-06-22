Group protests health care bill proposal in downtown Chicago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Republicans and Democrats are got their first look today at the GOP Senate leadership's plan to overhaul Obamacare.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell unveiled the bill today.

It will end the medicaid expansion under Obamacare and remove the mandate requiring all Americans to have health insurance or face a penalty.

The Senate plan would also roll back many of the Affordable Care Act’s taxes on businesses and wealthier Americans.

Democrats accuse republicans of trying to rush the process.

A group called Indivisible Chicago held a protest at Federal Plaza downtown this afternoon.

They say they are bracing for the worst.

Some medical experts say as many as 60,000 jobs could be lost in our state alone if the health care bill goes through.