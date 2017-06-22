‘Downton Abbey’ movie in the works, production expected to begin next year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SINGAPORE — A new movie is in the works based on the wildly popular TV series, 'Downton Abbey.'

More good news: producers want the original cast from the PBS "masterpiece" show to return for the big screen version.

Michael Edelstein, president at NBCUniversal International Studios, said the movie has been in process for some time.

"We are working on getting the script right,'' Edelstein said Wednesday. "And then we've got to figure out how to get the 20 casts together.''

Edelstein was speaking on the sidelines of 'Downton Abbey: The Exhibition,' which had its world premiere in Singapore last week. It features costumes, locations and never-before seen footage from the popular TV series.

'Downton Abbey,' which concluded in 2015, portrays the lives of the aristocratic Crawley family and their servants amid the backdrop of historical events as the sinking of the Titanic and World War I.

Production is expected to begin next year.