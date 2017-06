Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Cubs' third baseman Kris Bryant is among those being considered for a 2017 ESPY Award.

He's been nominated for "Best Male Athlete."

But the National League MVP will have to beat out Michael Phelps, the Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook for the title.

The Cubs were also nominated for "Best Team."

You can view all of the nominations here.