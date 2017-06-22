× Cubs Game Notes For Thursday @ Miami

* The Cubs lost, 3-2, to the Padres at Wrigley Field yesterday, snapping their three-game win streak in the process. Chicago is just 3-11 (.214) in its last 14 road contests – fourth worst in MLB since May 13.

* Miami was no-hit by Max Scherzer through 7.1 innings on Wednesday at Marlins Park, but ended the bid on a hit by A.J. Ellis, and won the game 2-1. The Fish have now won five straight home series (12-3 overall record in those games).

* Chicago took two of three from Miami in these clubs’ first meeting of the season at Wrigley Field (June 5-7), outscoring the Marlins by a combined 18-9 in that series. Dating to June 2, 2015, the Fish are 5-1 in their last six home games vs. the Cubs.

* Jake Arrieta allowed three runs (two earned) in 4.2 IP five days ago in Pittsburgh, taking the loss, and dropping to 0-5 with a 5.07 ERA in his last six road outings overall. Arrieta is 2-0 with a 1.42 ERA in three career starts against Miami (1-0, 1.29 ERA in one start at Marlins Park).

* Jeff Locke went 4.0 innings and allowed three runs (all earned) last Saturday in Atlanta, recording his second no-decision in four starts this season. Dating to the beginning of 2014, Locke is 0-5 with a 7.45 ERA in his last nine outings (seven starts) vs. the Cubs.

* Ian Happ went deep for the second straight game on Wednesday, giving him five bombs in his last eight games, and 10 homers since being called up from Iowa on May 13 – tied for third most among all rookies since that date. The last Cubs’ rookie to hit at least 10 home runs in his first 34 career MLB games was Bob Speake in 1955 (also hit 10).

* Giancarlo Stanton had a hit (and an RBI) yesterday, reaching base safely at Marlins Park for the 12th straight game (.481 on-base percentage during span). Stanton is batting .333 with a .414 on-base percentage, eight home runs and 16 RBI in his last 14 home games vs. the Cubs (since the beginning of 2013).