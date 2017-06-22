CIA contractors fired for stealing $3,000 worth of candy from vending machines

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Several CIA contractors have been fired for illegal hacking. National secrets? Nope. Vending machines.

BuzzFeed News obtained a declassified October 2013 report from the Office of Inspector General through a Freedom of Information Act request. This report detailed the thefts and how the contractors gained access to snacks without paying for them.

According to the report, the thefts occurred numerous times between fall of 2012 and March 2013.

The contractors admitted that they unplugged the network cables that connected the machines to an electronic payment system.

Then, they helped themselves to more than $3,000 of free candy with their CIA 'FreedomPay' cards.

Technicians from the CIA's Office of Security captured the contractors participating in the scheme on camera after installing surveillance cameras in areas where a "high occurrence of thefts" from the vending machines were taking place.

The contractors are all out of work now, but they get to keep the candy.