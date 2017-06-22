× Blackhawks release full 2017-2018 schedule

CHICAGO – Fans of the Blackhawks got a taste of their schedule this week when the team announced it would open the season at home against the defending Stanley Cup champions.

On Thursday, they got a look at the entire slate for the team for the 2017-2018 campaign.

The NHL released the full regular season schedule on Thursday, revealing the team’s path towards a fourth Stanley Cup title in eight seasons.

Here it is, Blackhawks fans! The entire 2017-2018 season schedule. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/Wm2SkMWhj6 — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) June 22, 2017

After opening with the Penguins on October 5th, the Blackhawks will host Columbus two days later before hitting the road for the first time against the Maple Leafs on Monday, October 9th.

For the first time since being swept out of the playoffs by the Predators in April, the Blackhawks will host Nashville for the first time on Saturday, October 14th.

The team will make its first-ever trip to Las Vegas to face the expansion Golden Knights on Tuesday, October 24th.

Former goaltender Scott Darling, now with the Carolina Hurricanes, faces his old team for the first time on Saturday, November 11th. Darling, a Lemont native, won’t be back at the United Center for a game till Thursday, March 9th.

The regular season comes to an end on Saturday, April 7th at Winnepeg.