African Americans leaving Cook County at increasing rate

COOK COUNTY -- Cook County has the largest African-American population in the U.S., but according to the Chicago Tribune, census data shows black residents are also leaving the county at an increasing rate.

Between 2015 and 2016, more than 12,000 black residents moved out of Cook County, an increase from 9,000 the year before.

Experts say people are leaving in search of jobs and safe neighborhoods.

The general population in Illinois dropped by more than 37,000 people last year, more than any other state.