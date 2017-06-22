90s are back in Chicago, and with it, a chance for storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Temperatures will surge into the lower 90s for the Chicagoland area on Thursday afternoon. A warm and humid airmass builds in, bringing dewpoint temperatures into the lower 70s and heat index values reaching the middle and upper 90s!

After early morning scattered showers and thick clouds, a mix of sun and clouds should arrive in the early afternoon. Increasing wind speeds out of the southwest will help to pull in warm and humid air as well.

The intense heat and humidity could help to spark a few isolated storms later in the afternoon and evening, though much of the day should be dry. A much better shot at getting rain and thunderstorms will come overnight tonight into very early Friday morning.

Average high temperatures in and around Chicago for this time of year are near 80 degrees. Temperatures should climb at least 10 degrees above average this afternoon.

