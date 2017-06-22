44 million people expected to travel this 4th of July, setting new record

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A growing number of Americans are expected to hit the road for the 4th of July weekend.

According to auto club AAA, more than 44 million people will travel at least 50 miles from home this holiday. That's a nearly 3 percent increase over last year.

And with the 4th of July holiday falling on a Tuesday this year, experts say more people will likely make a quick road trip. To break down methods of transportation, 37.5 million Americans will drive to their destinations, a 4 percent increase from 2016.

Next, 3.44 million people are taking to the skies this Independence Day, increasing air travel by almost 5 percent percent over last year.

3.27 million travelers, an increase of around 2 percent percent from 2016, will use other modes of transportation, including cruises, trains and buses.