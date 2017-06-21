Year’s seventh 90° high and surging humidities produce a severe weather environment Thursday night; “Cindy” hits Gulf Coast with 60 mph gusts, 12 ft. seas and 6-12” rains
-
More reports from tonight’s severe thunderstorms
-
Tom Skilling previews the 37th Annual Tornado and Severe Weather Seminar at Fermilab
-
Stormy end to warm and gusty Saturday
-
A cold start, then milder weather on the way
-
Storm reports from this afternoon’s storms
-
-
Blizzard watch: Spring snowflakes, not flowers, to hit Northeast
-
Severe thunderstorm warning valid until 1:30 pm for south portions of the metro area including south-central Cook County
-
What is the difference between the terms windy and breezy?
-
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Winnebago County valid until 5:45pm- 1″ diameter hail reported
-
Early season heat wave taking shape
-
-
Has there ever been a year when May was cooler than April?
-
Storm reports starting to come in
-
High probability of thunderstorms across the Chicago area overnight