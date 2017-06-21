WGN speaks to Evanston’s Laura Harrier, Spider-Man’s love interest in latest reboot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Laura Harrier, a graduate of Evanston Township High School, stars as Liz Allen, the object of Peter Parker’s (a.k.a Spider-Man’s) affections in this summer’s Spider-Man reboot, Spider-Man: Homecoming.

The movie, starring young British actor, Tom Holland as the Spider-Man, will release on July 7th.

Robert Downey Jr. and other notables such as Zendaya, Donald Glover and Michael Keaton, will all be making appearances in the movie.

The movie follows a young Peter Parker after the events of the Captain America: Civil War movie as he juggles his superhero identity with surviving high school.