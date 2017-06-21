2 dead after shooting on Chicago Skyway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Two people are dead following a shooting on the Chicago Skyway.

The shooting took place at 88th and the Skyway going eastbound. The victims have been identified as male and female. The man was reportedly shot in the head and the woman had multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

They were shot and killed near the toll booths and a toll booth operator may have witnessed what happened.

At this point it is unclear what led up to the shooting but reports suggest it may have been domestic related.

All east bound lanes are closed but authorities are letting vehicles turn around and head back towards the city.

There is currently a lot of police activity at the scene and officials seem to be focusing on a red Chrysler.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.