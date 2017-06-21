‘Transformers’ brings unprecedented red carpet event to Chicago River

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Stars of the new "Transformers" took to the red carpet in what city officials said was the biggest red carpet event we've ever had in Chicago.

A-List stars like Mark Wahlberg and Josh Duhamel strolled the red carpet that was staged on a barge on the Chicago River. The spectacle included the movie's stars as well as some unprecedented security.

Bomb sniffing dogs and a large police presence including machine gun wielding officers led the charge to ensure the events security.

"Transformers: The Last Knight" is the fifth installment in the franchise. The blockbuster stars Mark Wahlberg, Sir Anthony Hopkins, Director Michael Bay, Josh Duhamel, Jerrod Carmichael and many more.