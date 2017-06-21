Public hearing held on Obama library, golf course

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – We got our first look tonight at the future of golf in the city of Chicago.

The Chicago Park District, The Obama Foundation and Tiger Woods’ design team teamed up at the South Shore Cultural Center with a look at how their projects will change the face of the city.

Tonight’s was the first of three meetings. The focus was on golf and the Obama Presidential Center in Jackson Park.

They hope to open the golf course, a par 70, in the year 2020. The dream is to get a BMW Championship in 2021.

There are two more public meetings. The second meeting will be held on June 24 at Hyde Park High School from 10 a.m. to noon. The third will be held at Alderman Leslie Hairston’s ward meeting on June 27 at La Rabida Children’s Hospital at 6 p.m.