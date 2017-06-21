Mom shocked when she gives birth to boy after 50 year family history of girls

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It maybe a lucky guess, a gut feeling or just a woman's intuition; regardless, most expecting mothers have a fairly good sense of whether their pregnancy will result in a boy or a girl.

For Dara Crouch, it was a 50-year-long family history of all girls that made her certain she that she too would be giving birth to a girl. But, judging by her reaction in the photo, Crouch had it all wrong.

"I just knew I was having a girl." These were the convincing words Crouch told TODAY after deciding to keep her baby's gender a secret. Crouch felt certain there was no way she was having a boy.

But when the day arrived and out came a baby boy instead of a greatly anticipated girl, one can only imagine Crouch's state of absolute shock.

A family friend of Crouch recalls her saying, "Oh my gosh! It's a boy; I can't believe it's a boy!" when she got to hold her son Liam for the first time.

Moral of the story: maybe wait to design the nursery until after the baby arrives.