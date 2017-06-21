Mike “Hollywood” Jimenez previews his rematch with Aaron Pryor Jr on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It was a rematch that he wanted since the final bell rung on May 14, 2016 at the Horseshoe Casino in Hammond.

It's safe to say his opponent, Aaron Pryor Jr, felt the same. After all, neither he or Mike "Hollywood" Jimenez walked out of the ring a winner.

Now over 13 months after the fighter had a draw in their bout, the fighters will once again square off for the WBC Continental Americas Super Middleweight Title.

This time it will happen in Rosemont in the Dome at the Ballpark as part of the "Rosemont Rumble" put on by Hitz Boxing. As he's done before two of his previous bouts, Jimenez appeared on Sports Feed to discuss his upcoming fight on CLTV with Josh Frydman.

