Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A new cafe opening today in the Rogers Park neighborhood specializes in marshmallows.

The XO Marshmallow Cafe + Wonderland has flavors like Kahlua, champagne and (soon) Nutella.

Besides S'mores one of their specialties is marshmallow tacos made with waffle shells.

There's also a coffee and espresso bar.

Owners raised the money for the cafe through a Kickstarter campaign.