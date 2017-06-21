Lunchbreak: Chicken shawarma hummus bowl, prepared by Naf Naf Grill chef Sahar Sander

Sahar Sander, founder and the Chief Culinary Officer

Naf Naf Grill

www.nafnafgrill.com/

Chicken Shawarma Hummus Bowl

Ingredients:

4 oz (about 1/2 cup) chicken shawarma

6 oz (about 3/4 cup) hummus

3 oz chopped salad (diced cucumber, tomato, white cabbage, and cilantro)

2 oz (about 4 Tbs or 1/4 cup) purple cabbage, shredded

few slices sumac onions

few slices middle eastern cucumber pickles

Directions:

Prepare the chopped salad by combining all the ingredients for the salad in a medium mixing bowl. In a separate bowl, toss the shredded purple cabbage with olive oil, lemon juice, and salt to taste. Assemble the shawarma bowls by placing heaping scoops of your favorite hummus in the bottom of a two serving bowls. Top with sliced shawarma chicken, chopped salad, cabbage, onions, and pickles, and drizzle with choice of sauce.

Hummus

Ingredients:

2 cloves garlic

2 cups canned chickpeas

1/2 cup tahini

salt, to taste

juice of 1 lemon

chopped fresh parsley leaves for garnish

Directions:

Put ingredients except parsley in a food processor and process, Add the chickpea liquid or water as needed to produce a smooth puree. Taste and adjust the seasoning as desired. Garnish with parsley and olive oil.

Optional Sauces:

Tahini – A smooth and nutty sauce made from toasted ground hulled sesame seeds

Garlic sauce – A simple blend of fresh garlic and mayo

Amba – Traditional Middle Eastern sauce made with pickled mango

S’Khug – A blend of jalapenos, red pepper, garlic, cumin and other seasonings

Harissa – A blend of red chili peppers and other Middle Eastern seasonings