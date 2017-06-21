Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reportedly hire surrogate to carry 3rd child

Kanye and Kim Kardashian West have hired a surrogate in an effort to expand their family, reported People magazine.

The two are are already parents to 4-year-old daughter North and 1-year-old son Saint.

Kardashian West has long expressed interest in having another baby but her doctors had warned her about the health risks of becoming pregnant. She suffers from placenta accreta, a condition in which the placenta grows into the wall of the womb and prevents it from easily detaching during birth.

On her blog, Kardashian West wrote about her experience with placenta accreta during her first delivery. “My doctor had to stick his entire arm in me and detach the placenta with his hand, scraping it away from my uterus with his fingernails. How disgusting and painful!!!”

She said the condition affects five percent of women giving birth.

“My mom was crying; she had never seen anything like this before. My delivery was fairly easy, but then going through that—it was the most painful experience of my life! They gave me a second epidural but we were racing against time, so I just had to deal,” she wrote.

Kardashian West began considering a surrogate after two doctors told her it would be unsafe for her to get pregnant again, reported People. She also spoke to a mother who used a surrogate in addition to giving birth herself to talk about her fear of not loving the child the same.