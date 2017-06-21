Illinois lawmakers hold special session amid budget impasse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Governor Bruce Rauner gave a brief address Tuesday night at the capital calling for Democrats and Republicans to set aside their differences and end the state's budget crisis.

The special session starts Wednesday in Springfield and could last up to 10 days. The new fiscal years starts July 1st and if a deal isn't reached, Illinois will wind up without a budget for a third year in a row -- the longest stalemate ever endured by a U.S. state.

Tuesday evening, Rauner gave a 3-minute made for T.V. speech in the same room where Abraham Lincoln made his 'House Divided' speech. He is calling for lawmakers to come together and put the people first. But Democrats say they have already come to the table and the governor is just using this as a political stunt.

The pressure is on and not just because the governor says so. The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that all construction work will stop on June 30th.

The Illinois lottery is also saying it might get dropped by Powerball and the Mega Millions game by the end of the month if there is no deal on the budget. And credit ratings agencies have already said they'll downgrade the state's worst-in-then-nation rating down a notch to "junk status."