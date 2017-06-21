× Heat index in U.S. Southwest vs. Chicago’s highest heat index

Dear Tom,

The major heat wave that is hitting the Southwest of the United States is awful. What is the heat index out there when temperatures are 118 degrees or higher? What is Chicago’s highest heat index?

—Jeff Kozinski, Mokena

Dear Jeff,

Even though the desert is extremely hot, the arid conditions actually keep the heat index lower than the temperature. Tuesday, when Phoenix reached 119 degrees, the dew point was 37, the relative humidity 6 percent and the heat index 111; still dangerous but eight degrees lower than the temperature. Chicago’s peak heat index occurred during the city’s deadly 1995 heat wave when Midway Airport’s 106-degee temperature combined with a stifling 81-degree dew point to generate a heat index of 125. The world’s highest heat index of 178 occurred at Dhahran, Saudi Arabia with a temperature of 108 and a dew point of 95.

