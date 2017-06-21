× Federal anti-violence help for Chicago slow in coming

Neighbors gathered Tuesday to speak out against last week’s drive-by gang shooting that left two little girls injured at Warren Elementary School.

Three young men have been charged.

An Operation Wake Up campaign seeks to encourage neighbors to report violence to the police the moment it happens, and to turn in those who commit it.

Nationally, the Justice Department announced it is sending federal resources to 12 cities, including Springfield, to help them fight street violence.

Chicago isn’t on that list – neither is Baltimore – despite very high violent crime statistics.

But Chicago is getting extra ATF agents; and it may get extra prosecutors, when the list is expanded later this year.