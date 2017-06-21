× Cubs Game Notes For Wednesday vs. San Diego

* The average age of the position players on both teams’ active roster is under 27 years old. While the Padres have the majors’ third-youngest pitching staff at an average age of 27 years, 203 days old, the Cubs have baseball’s oldest at 31 years, 177 days old (based on active roster).

* Anthony Rizzo has recovered nicely from a rough month of May (.194 AVG) by hitting .397 in June (25/63).

* Miguel Diaz will be making the third start of his career – he’s yet to make it through the fourth inning in a star.

* Despite two consecutive losses, the San Diego Padres still have one of the better records in the National League against the Chicago Cubs dating back to 2015, going 8-9. Only the Rockies and Dodgers are above .500 against the Cubs in that span.