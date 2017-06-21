Chicago woman who recently celebrated 106th birthday passes away

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A Chicago woman who celebrated her 106th earlier this month has passed away, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

WGN attended Rose Marie Gilio's birthday celebration on June 5 at Autumn Leaves nursing home in Orland Park.

For 84 years of her life, she lived in the same house on Erie in Chicago, making her somewhat of a neighborhood legend.

For her 99th birthday, the city named the street in her honor.

She was born in 1911, one year before the Titanic set sail, two years before World War I, and well before women could even vote.

She had previously outlived all eleven of her siblings, her husband and even her own son.

Rest in peace, Ms. Rose.