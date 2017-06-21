× Chance for some stong/severe thunderstorms tonight, but a better chance Thursday and Thursday night

The Chicago area continues to lie in a zone of active weather. The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has placed the Chicago Metro area in an area of marginal risk for severe thunderstorms with a region of slight risk to the north across southern Wisconsin and extreme northwest Illinois. Current forecasts bring the thunderstorms into this area later tonight.

This area is also outlooked for possible severe weather on Thursday and Thursday night when the entire Chicago area is included in an area of slight risk for severe weather. Again the greatest risk for thunderstorms appears to be on Thursday night.