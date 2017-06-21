Body found in burning vehicle in Morton Arboretum

DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. — Sheriff’s deputies in DuPage County are conducting a death investigation after a body was found in a burning vehicle at the Morton Arboretum.

Deputies were dispatched to the arboretum early this afternoon for the report of the vehicle on fire. The vehicle was in a remote parking area of the park, officials said in a statement.

Deputies determined a person was deceased inside the vehicle.

The age or gender of the deceased is not yet know.

Officials say the investigation is in its early stages.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.