× Blackhawks open season against 2-Time defending champion Penguins

BLACKHAWKS 2017-18 SEASON OPENER SET FOR THURSDAY, OCT. 5 AT THE UNITED CENTER

The Chicago Blackhawks, in conjunction with the National Hockey League, announced today that the team will open the 2017-18 NHL regular-season schedule at the United Center on Thursday, October 5, with a matchup against the defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins at 7:30 p.m.

The Blackhawks 2017-18 regular-season schedule will be announced in its entirety tomorrow, Thursday, June 22, at 12 p.m.