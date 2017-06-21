Around Town check out Ravenswood Tap

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ravenswood on Tap

June 24 & 25

at Ravenswood Avenue and Berteau Avenue

ravenswoodchicago.org/ontap

suggested $5 donation

Ravenswood’s Malt Row is home to one of the country’s most prolific craft brewing communities, and the Greater Ravenswood Chamber of Commerce is celebrating with the second annual Ravenswood on Tap craft beer festival! The two-day outdoor event will feature beer and spirits from local breweries, grub from some of Chicago’s favorite restaurants and food trucks, a lineup of original live music, and handmade goods from local retailers and artists. The event has moved to a bigger location for 2017 and will have more beer and food.

Participating Malt Row breweries (and distillery) for the festival include Band of Bohemia, Begyle Brewing Company, Dovetail Brewery, Empirical Brewery, Half Acre Beer Company, KOVAL Distillery and Spiteful Brewing. Restaurants at the festival include Luella’s Southern Kitchen, Mrs. Murphy & Sons Irish Bistro and Lucila’s Homemade, as well as Chicago favorites Cevapcici and Yum Dum. Joining them will be beer- and neighborhood-themed vendors such as Neighborly, The Hop Review, Luckyprints and Folk That, while a talented lineup of local bands takes the stage in the festival area.