4-year-old girl’s passionate rendition of Disney’s ‘Moana’ song goes viral

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. — Move over Susan Boyle, a new singing sensation is ready for the spotlight! Four-year-old Sophia from south Florida is now an internet star.

Her outgoing performance of “How Far I’ll Go” from Disney’s hit film “Moana” has been viewed over 13 million times on Facebook!

Sophia’s mom Michelle Neshin says she was taping her daughter not even realizing that her little charmer caught the attention of almost every parent at the pre-K graduation ceremony.

“She just came out there with all the gusto,” Neshin said. “I think it didn’t hit me until afterwards. Everyone was coming up to me asking ‘did you watch her?’ I think when I actually watched the video on my phone was when it hit me.”

Neshin says Sophia has an agent and this little singing and dancing machine also models and acts. All the attention her graduation performance has received makes Sophia feel “happy,” she says.