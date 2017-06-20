Why sleeping in on the weekend may be good for your health

No need to think twice about catching some extra hours of shuteye on the weekend, emerging research finds that it can have health benefits.

Sleeping in over the weekend may lower your risk of obesity.

Researchers in South Korea followed volunteers who reported sleeping too little during the week and then catching up on the weekend.

The results showed that they had slightly lower body mass indexes than people who never get enough sleep.

BMI can identify potential health risks linked to obesity including Type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease.

Researchers also say sleeping in is better than taking a nap because it follows the body’s sleep-wake rhythms more closely.

The American Academy of Sleep Medicine recommends getting seven hours of sleep each night with regularity.